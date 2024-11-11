Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,285 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $450.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.97 and its 200 day moving average is $420.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

