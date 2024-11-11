Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,193 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $51,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $234.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.76 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

