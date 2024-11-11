Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,941 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $169.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $173.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

