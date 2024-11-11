Q3 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree Issued By KeyCorp

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after buying an additional 348,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after buying an additional 124,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

