QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,248 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 360,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,775,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 66,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

KNX stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

