QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,346 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 854,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

