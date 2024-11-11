QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.