QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in APA by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in APA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.