QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 60.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $112.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $127.32.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNI. TD Cowen raised their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

