QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,932.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

ALSN opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

