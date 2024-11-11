QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $66.12 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.