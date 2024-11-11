QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,498 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in United States Steel by 9.4% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE X opened at $41.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

