QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $218,775,000 after purchasing an additional 123,215 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.