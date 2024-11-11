Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 525.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 138.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

