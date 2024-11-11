RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 162,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 427,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.74 ($0.02).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.41.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

