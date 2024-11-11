Research Analysts Set Expectations for SMG FY2025 Earnings

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,665.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.