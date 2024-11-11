Reviewing C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 1.97% 26.10% 14.21% Teekay 11.05% 6.56% 5.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C3is and Teekay”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $46.02 million 0.01 $9.29 million $38.27 0.03 Teekay $1.46 billion 0.50 $150.64 million $1.50 5.30

Volatility & Risk

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

C3is has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay beats C3is on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

