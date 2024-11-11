Reviewing Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) and The Competition

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lyons Bancorp pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Lyons Bancorp Competitors 14.61% 9.73% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp $70.28 million $17.35 million 9.25 Lyons Bancorp Competitors $10.41 billion $1.86 billion 26.72

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lyons Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp. Lyons Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyons Bancorp competitors beat Lyons Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

