Reviewing Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Top KingWin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Top KingWin and Nuvei”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.99 million 1.85 -$2.55 million N/A N/A Nuvei $1.19 billion 4.00 -$7.84 million ($0.09) -372.74

Profitability

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvei.

This table compares Top KingWin and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A Nuvei -0.87% 6.98% 2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Top KingWin and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvei 0 9 7 0 2.44

Nuvei has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Summary

Nuvei beats Top KingWin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

