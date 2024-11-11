Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after buying an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 828,325 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $12,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,260,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $7,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.