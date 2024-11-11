Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

