Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

