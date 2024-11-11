Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $922,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $690,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.9 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.13 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

