Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $264,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Energizer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.