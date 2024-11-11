Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $261.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $220.69 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

