Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 415.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $195.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.58 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

