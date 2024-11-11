Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,860 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Swedbank AB grew its position in Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after buying an additional 3,461,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,832,000 after buying an additional 586,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Bentley Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after buying an additional 441,316 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,402,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bentley Systems by 41.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $2,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,048,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,761,103.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $2,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,048,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,761,103.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $16,168,176. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

