Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Celsius Q1 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Celsius has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 142.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $2,605,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

