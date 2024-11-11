Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

CELH opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

