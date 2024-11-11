Roth Mkm Raises Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Price Target to $8.00

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

NYSE FTK opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

