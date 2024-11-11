Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $597.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

