Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Saul Centers worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFS

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.