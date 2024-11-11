SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.07.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SCYNEXIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gonzalez David Angulo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,783.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Stories

