Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Navient FY2025 Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NAVI stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 444,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Navient by 90.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 183,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

