Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

