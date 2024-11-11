SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

SK Telecom Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.