SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Sells $3,110,347.41 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,964,115.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after buying an additional 165,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 27.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 96,830 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 188,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,356 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

