SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Sells 25,000 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,372.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.2 %

SKYW stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

