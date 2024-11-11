SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

