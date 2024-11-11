SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $602.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $439.81 and a 52 week high of $603.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

