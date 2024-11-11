SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $58.12 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.