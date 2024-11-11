SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,638 shares of company stock worth $20,924,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 73.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

