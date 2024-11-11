SpiderRock Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,650.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,325.00 and a 12 month high of $1,675.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,573.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

