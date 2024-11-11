SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 472 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 79.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.