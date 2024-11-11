SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 8,680 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

