SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.