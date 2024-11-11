SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

