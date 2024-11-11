SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,133 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 171.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $153.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.