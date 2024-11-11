SpiderRock Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $106.49 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

