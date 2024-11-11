SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.96.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $516.74 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.45. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

