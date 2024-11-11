SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

